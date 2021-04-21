Chelsea Clinton Reveals the Surprising Celebrity Picture She Hung in Her White House Bedroom

Weitere : Chelsea Clinton Reflects on Growing Up in the White House

Looking back.

On Wednesday, April 21's episode of E! News' Daily Pop, Chelsea Clinton caught up with E!'s Lilliana Vazquez while promoting her new iHeartRadio podcast, titled In Fact. During this exclusive chat, the former first daughter looked back at her time in the White House.

In fact, Chelsea gave a fun fact about decorating rules in the historic presidential residence. Per the writer and global health advocate, she recalled having to use "special tacky stuff so it didn't mar the walls."

And, from what Chelsea shared with Lilliana, her room was like every other '90s bedroom. "I had some family pictures and pictures of my friends," she revealed. "A picture of Michael Jordan because I loved basketball."

While Chelsea's room was pretty ordinary, her life was certainly extraordinary being the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. As for the advice she'd give her younger self?