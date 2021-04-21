A Look at How We Talk About Actors vs. Actresses Losing Weight for Roles

When it came to Joker, there wasn't much to laugh about.

While many were focused on the 2019 film's controversy and conversation about gun violence and safety, there was also another somewhat alarming Hollywood trend highlighted in the press surrounding Joker's release that didn't get as much attention as it should: The coverage of Joaquin Phoenix's 52-pound weight loss to play Arthur Fleck, the sad sack comedian who will eventually become Batman's ultimate foe.

Headline after headline (hey, including one from us) documented and dissected the actor's extreme method of dropping the weight in order to inhabit the role, one that earned Phoenix an eight-minute standing ovation after the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, some of the best reviews of his career, and, of course, the Oscar that made it all worth it.

Now, two years later, Andra Day is nominated for her first Academy Award at the 2021 Oscars for her portrayal of the iconic titular jazz singer in The United States vs. Billie Holiday. But, once again, much of the coverage surrounding the Golden Globe winner's performance is about the "extreme" diet she adopted to lose 40 pounds for the role.