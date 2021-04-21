Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan Reveals He Asked for Peter Weber's Blessing to Pursue Kelley Flanagan

Weitere : Necessary Realness: "The Bachelor" Breaks the Cycle

Bachelor Nation's Bennett Jordan is hoping to hand out a rose of his own.

The former Bachelorette star opened up about his celebrity crush while speaking to Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on Monday, April 19. Spoiler alert: He's very much into Peter Weber's ex-girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan.

"I've been pretty upfront and honest and intentional with my interest, and it is with one lady," he teased on the Almost Famous podcast, "Her name is Kelley Flanagan. Certainly quite interested in Kelley."

The 36-year-old reality TV personality explained why she's captured his attention, saying, "She's obviously a very, very smart girl. She's very well-spoken. I think our journeys and the way that it sort of played out on TV are quite similar."

Additionally, Bennett expressed how they've connected over their experiences on the ABC dating series.