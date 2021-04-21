Mark Wahlberg's Wife Rhea Says Late Family Matriarch Will Be Loved "Now and Always"

Alma Wahlberg is gone but not forgotten.
The mother of Donnie and Mark Walhberg died at the age of 78 on Sunday, April 18 following a battle with dementia. Though the Wahlberg family matriarch is gone, Mark's wife Rhea wrote that "her spirit" will live on in an April 20 Instagram post.
Rhea shared a carousel of photos of Alma and her grandchildren over the years, including a picture of the time Alma went down a waterslide fully-clothed. The former model captioned the memories, "We love you now and always."
On Monday evening, Mark also shared a photo of his mother and family, writing, "Miss you grandma."
Mark and Rhea are the latest members of the Wahlberg family to honor Alma. On Sunday, Donnie shared a video and statement that read, "I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman."
"My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am," his message continued. "I've often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it's true."
His wife, Jenny McCarthy, expressed gratitude for the time she shared with the 78 year old, reflecting, "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."
Fans of the A&E series Wahlburgers got to know and love Alma, as she frequently appeared in the reality show centered around the family's chain of restaurants.
Following the series conclusion in 2019, Donnie shared that Alma had been diagnosed with dementia. Last July, he wrote, "I know that so many of you have asked how my mom Alma is doing. During my visit, she didn't remember much, and was often confused, but somehow she was still Alma. She still lights up a room. She still made me smile. She's still stubborn. And she still loves her baby Donnie."