Hayden Panettiere's Ex Brian Hickerson Sentenced to 45 Days in Jail in Domestic Violence Case

Hayden Panettiere "Taking Back her Life" After Ex-Boyfriend's Arrest

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, is heading behind bars.

Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in county jail, following multiple domestic violence allegations involving the Nashville actress, 31, in recent years.

On Tuesday, April 20, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend, a spokesperson for the LA District Attorney's Office tells E! News.

He was sentenced to four years of formal probation, must attend 52 domestic violence classes and must pay a $500 fee. He also received a five-year restraining order, per the District Attorney's Office.

Hickerson needs to surrender himself to the jail by May 7.

The plea agreement stems from his arrest in Los Angeles in July 2020, when he faced eight counts of charges, including for domestic violence and assault, that allegedly took place during their relationship of more than one year. His bail was set at $320,000. On July 17, he pled not guilty to the eight charges.