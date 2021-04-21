Why Kim Kardashian Is "Intimidated" By Addison Rae In New KUWTK Sneak Peek

Kim Kardashian: mother, reality TV icon, mogul, fashion designer and now...TikTok star?

In this hilarious Keeping Up With the Kardashians sneak peek from Thursday, April 22's episode, TikTok mega-influencer Addison Rae gives Kim a private dance lesson on how to shimmy and shake for the social media platform.

"We should stretch a little before," Addison advises. "We're going to do a split."

"I've never done a split! Should that be a 40-year old goal?" Kim laughs.

Yet in a confessional, the SKIMS founder admits to being more than a little apprehensive. "So, I'm freaking out a little bit because today, Addison is going to teach me a TikTok dance," Kim explains. "Listen, I'm no dancer. I'm not claiming to be but if anyone's going to make me look good, it's Addison. So I'm going to take the time to practice and see what I can do."

Khloe Kardashian cheers on Kim, jokingly yelling, "You better work, Kimberly!"

"I can't get down like you," Kim says to Addison. "I have a cramp!"

But Addison is impressed by Kim's flexibility. She even tries to teach Kim how to twerk!

"It's super ho-y. I want it to be more cutie," Kim pauses. "You can do it because you're not married!"