Why Rachel Bilson Is "Grateful" for Her Romance With Adam Brody During The O.C.

The seasons may change, but playing Summer Roberts never goes out of style.
Close to 18 years after The O.C. premiered on Fox, pop culture fans still can't get enough of the teen drama series.
And as much of the cast continues to find success in Hollywood, many viewers can't help but wonder if a reboot could ever be possible. If you ask Rachel Bilson, the answer is never say never.
"You know, I've always said anything that Josh and Stephanie [Savage] want to do, I'm on board for, but it's kind of hard to figure out what you'd do with the characters and where they would be," she explained to Nylon. "I will say if they ever wanted to do it, I would do it. But I just don't know where you go [with the plot]."
Although the show's final episode aired in February 2007, Rachel says there are a few cast members she remains friendly with.
"I actually recently was texting with Ben [McKenzie], which was so nice and he just welcomed another kid into the world, but I'm super close with Josh Schwartz. I mean, he's my brother, basically, so I've always been around him," she told the publication. "But not really anyone from the cast. Now Mindy [Melinda Clarke] and I obviously are close again which is awesome, but we've all talked about getting together, so we're hoping that happens sometime soon."
Rachel added, "We just want to get together, get all the kids together. It's just so crazy. Everyone has kids, or a lot of us do, anyway. It'd be a trip for sure."
Back in November 2014, Rachel welcomed her first child with Hayden Christensen into the world. Since then, she has teamed up with Melinda to launch a re-watch podcast with Kast Media titled Welcome to the OC, Bitches! The first episode premieres April 27.
Old and new viewers will likely spy the chemistry between Rachel and Adam Brody's characters. In fact, the pair dated in real life while the show was filming. Looking back, the actress is grateful for the experience.
"Because of what the show was and how young we all were, going through it with someone experiencing the same thing and having that kind of support was really awesome," she told Nylon. "I'm actually grateful that I did have it."
Rachel continued, "It was definitely a unique experience and I don't think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience."