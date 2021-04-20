Save 25% At The Bare Necessities Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bare Necessities is a go-to store for top of the line bras, panties, swimsuits, activewear, shapewear, and more in a wide variety of sizes that cater to many different women. The store comes through all year round, but today, they're offering 25% off sitewide in honor of the Friends & Family Sale. Just use the promo code FF2021 at checkout to receive your discount.
There are many great items to choose from, so if you're looking for a starting point, check out some of our Bare Necessities favorites below.
Birdsong Lily Comfort T-Shirt Bra
Get ultimate comfort in this underwire T-shirt bra. It's even available in those "tough to find sizes" with cup sizes ranging from B to H. Bare Necessities has 7 colors to choose from.
Onzie Divine Short
Chill at home or get your fitness on in these comfortable shorts. Choose from 2 different tie-dye styles, leopard print, or black and white hearts.
Glyder Full Force High Impact Sports Bra
This sports bra is made for high impact workouts. It has moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool and dry and the stretchy material feels like a second skin.
Hanky Panky Signature Lace Original Rise Thong
These Hanky Panky thongs come in one size, which fits sizes 4-14. The low-rise lace thong isn't visible under clothes and there are 27 colors to choose from.
Elomi Plus Size Plain Sailing Bikini
This striped bikini top is completely adjustable with close-set stretch straps so you can customize your perfect fit. Bare Necessities has matching bottoms too.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Knit Boxer Pajama Set
This Lauren Ralph Lauren Knit Boxer Pajama Set comes in two different prints and it's available in sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Pour Moi Heatwave Tropicana Underwire Bikini
This floral swim top has mesh-lined underwire cups to provide support plus adjustable straps to customize your fit. Bare Necessities carries cup sizes ranging from C to G and matching bikini bottoms and fold-over bikini bottoms.
Glyder Sultry Leggings
Bare Necessities has these Glyder leggings in two different tie-dye patterns, a snake print, and a grey and white stripe design. They have a high waistband 4-way stretch fabric.
Honeydew Intimates All American Knit Shorts Set
Relax in this buttery soft pajama set in black or a blue leopard print.
Under Armour Heatgear High Rise Leggings
Under Armour leggings will give you the support you need for an intense workout. The lightweight fabric keeps you cool, prevents odor, and it's designed for a chafe-free fit. Choose from black, navy, or purple leggings.
Miraclesuit Cool Choice Firm Control Thigh Slimmer
These high-waisted shorts from Miraclesuit are available in sizes ranging from S to 3XL. The slimming shapewear comes in nude and black.
