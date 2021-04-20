@BarbieStyle Shares Her Thoughtful Mother's Day Gift Guide

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Mother's Day is around the corner, which means the countdown is on to find the perfect gift. Luckily, @BarbieStyle, aka the world's greatest shopper, is here to lend her expertise to help you find a gift that mom will love and appreciate.

"All moms and mother figures are different," Barbie explained to E!. "Take the time to listen to the "moms" in your life, they will appreciate being heard! I find that the best gifts are personal, functional, soothing and stylish."