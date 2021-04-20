Gigi Hadid's Baby Girl Proves She's Already a Fashionista With This Must-See Outfit

Move over, Gigi Hadid: There's a new fashionista in town—and you probably already know her.
Of course, we're talking about the supermodel's very own infant daughter, Khai. While the baby girl is still a few months shy of her first birthday, it already seems she'll fit right in the fashion world, as evidenced by her latest outfit.
On Tuesday, April 20, Gigi commemorated her daughter's 7-month milestone with a snap of the youngster playing with her shoelaces. While Khai's head was cropped out of the photo—the new mom has notably kept her baby's face out of the public eye—the infant's designer outfit stole the spotlight. Khai was sporting a red tracksuit by none other than Versace, a brand close to her supermodel mama. The outfit was complete with a pair of black lace-up booties.
"Can't believe my baby is 7 months this week," Gigi captioned the pictures. Even Donatella Versace herself took notice and weighed in with a comment. "Baby Khai is growing up fast, @gigihadid!!" the fashion maven wrote. "A very Versace baby, just like you."
And, maybe one day, little Khai will strut the Versace runway, too—just like her mom. While there's still plenty of time before that may come to fruition, Gigi returned to the runway in March after giving birth in September 2020 by opening and closing Versace's fall-winter 2021 show. "Opening & closing @versace is always an honor and was the best come'back,'" Gigi partly wrote on Instagram at the time. "Mostly just lucky to be healthy, working, and in a safe/tested environment to hug so many I've missed like family this past year. thank you to everyone who made this possible, especially my Italian Taurus queen @donatella_versace always & forever."
Most importantly, she did it all as a first-time mom! For more of Gigi's best mom moments so far, just keep scrolling!