Scottie Pippen's Kids Pay Touching Tribute to Antron Pippen After His Death

The Pippen family is mourning the loss of a beloved member gone too soon.

On Monday, April 19, retired basketball champion Scottie Pippen announced the devastating news of his son Antron Pippen's death. Antron, Scottie's firstborn son with ex-wife Karen McCollum, was 33 years old.

"I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron," the athlete wrote on social media. "The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became."

As Scottie concluded his message, "Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again."

While the circumstances surrounding Antron's death are currently unclear, what is clear is how difficult his loss has been for the Pippen family, including Scottie's four children with ex Larsa Pippen—Scotty Jr., 20, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13—as well as Scottie's daughters Taylor and Sierra from previous relationships.