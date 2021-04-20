Wyatt Pike Drops Song "Friday Nights" After Shocking American Idol Exit

Despite dropping out of American Idol, Wyatt Pike isn't giving up his love of music.
The singer, who shocked fans with his sudden exit from the competition series in mid-April, took to social media to announce the release of "Friday Nights," an original song. "As promised, here's a video of my tune 'Friday Nights'!" he wrote in an April 19 Instagram post alongside the visual. "I had fun filming this for you yesterday, hope you enjoy! 'Friday Nights' is available on all streaming platforms!"
After sharing the video online, Wyatt received a flood of comments from fans. "So glad to see you making music," one fan wrote, "my family and I were a little worried when you left American Idol.. but all that matters is that you keep making things, wherever that may be." While another echoed, "You are very talented I wish you had stayed on idol I believe you would have won!"
As fans may recall, Ryan Seacrest announced Wyatt's exit on the April 12 episode of the ABC series. "Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition," he said. "He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best."
A spokesperson for Idol later told E! News, "Wyatt could not continue due to personal reasons, and we cannot comment further."
As speculation surrounding Wyatt's exit started to arise, the 20-year-old artist spoke out about his decision to drop out of the competition. "I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," he wrote in an April 14 Instagram message. "Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon!"
Listen to "Friday Nights" above!