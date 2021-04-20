Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Like Herself Again" as She Enjoys "New Era" Post-Divorce

For Kim Kardashian, 2021 is all about new beginnings.
From filming the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to filing for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, this is a year of change for the reality TV personality.
But she doesn't seem to mind it! A source close to the KKW Beauty founder exclusively tells E! News she's embracing this next chapter of her life and soaking up every minute of it.
"Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier," the source reveals. "It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again."
The insider notes "it's a tough juggle" between working, studying to become a lawyer and being with her four kids, "but everyone is so happy that she's finally making more time for herself."
On Friday, April 16, the 40-year-old star enjoyed a fun night out in Miami to celebrate the grand opening of the Pharrell Williams' Goodtime Hotel. She posed for pics and hung out with Maluma, Victoria Beckham, Stephanie Shepherd, Jonathan Cheban and many others.
"She loved being out in Miami and felt like herself again. Kim has also expressed if the right person came along, she'd be interested in dating again," the insider shares, before adding, "She doesn't want anything serious anytime soon but she's been liking connecting with people."
Just a day before, Kim had a girls' night out with her siblings, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
According to the insider, "Her sisters have been joking with her about how much happier she seems. They are all glad she's in a better place now."
Another source close to Kim shares the same sentiments as the first insider, telling E! News, "She is definitely enjoying this time and feeling some relief that things are no longer in limbo with Kanye."
"The last year was extremely stressful and hard on her," adds the separate insider. "She had hoped for so long that they could work things out and she didn't want to give up. But now that she took that final step, she feels like she can focus on the future and finally move on."
Put simply, "She's feeling a lot lighter with that weight off her back. She is not worried anymore and is enjoying her freedom. She is loving being able to do what she wants and make plans for herself. She is doing very well and is happy."
Back in February, Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye.
According to court documents, which were obtained by E! News, the beauty mogul requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids—North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
The 43-year-old musician appears to be on the same page as Kim, as he also requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, per court documents he filed on Friday, April 9. And like the SKIMS founder, he agreed that neither party should pay for spousal support. Moreover, he requested they both pay for their own legal fees.
Despite their divorce, it seems the duo is putting their family first.
"Kim is really hands-on with her kids," a third source tells E! News, adding that she's found support in her eldest daughter. "North is also involved with the two littlest ones and definitely helps out in her own little way."