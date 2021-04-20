Kim Kardashian Is Feeling "Like Herself Again" as She Enjoys "New Era" Post-Divorce

Weitere : Inside Kim Kardashian's Star-Studded Night Out in Miami

For Kim Kardashian, 2021 is all about new beginnings.

From filming the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians to filing for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage, this is a year of change for the reality TV personality.

But she doesn't seem to mind it! A source close to the KKW Beauty founder exclusively tells E! News she's embracing this next chapter of her life and soaking up every minute of it.

"Kim is having a lot of fun right now. She feels free and is a lot happier," the source reveals. "It's a new era for Kim. She has been loving going out with friends, meeting new people and really being out and about again."

The insider notes "it's a tough juggle" between working, studying to become a lawyer and being with her four kids, "but everyone is so happy that she's finally making more time for herself."