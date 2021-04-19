Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline Addresses Rumor That a "Fight" Caused Wyatt Pike's American Idol Exit

American Idol fans have a wild theory about the reason for Wyatt Pike's sudden departure from the reality competition series.
According to unsubstantiated rumors circulated across multiple fan accounts, the 20-year-old contestant left the show because of a feud with none other than Luke Bryan. The rumor goes that he and the judge got into a small dust-up that left the country crooner with a black eye, hence the reason that Luke was absent from the Sunday, April 12 episode.
Luke has not publicly addressed the rumor, and his team did not respond to E! News' request for comment.
At the time, Luke tweeted, "I'm sad to say I won't be a part of tonight's first live @AmericanIdol show. I tested positive for COVID but I'm doing well and look forward to being back at it soon."
O.G. American Idol judge Paula Abdul filled in for the "Country Girl" singer, taking his seat alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.
And it was during that night's show that Ryan Seacrest announced Wyatt had packed his bags and gone home, citing "personal reasons."
The week prior, Wyatt made it into the top 16 and was praised by Katy Perry for his originality, which only added to the confusion about his departure.
Shortly after that episode, fan sites began spreading the rumor that Wyatt allegedly punched Luke in the face. But Luke's wife, Caroline, quickly set the record straight on TikTok this Sunday, April 18, writing that she would have actually prefered that to his COVID diagnosis.
"Trust me, he has covid," she replied to fan speculation. "I kinda wish there was a fight. I'm sick of taking care of kids alone and sanitizing. I'm peeing Lysol!!!"
Moreover, Wyatt himself confirmed on April 14 that he went home for "personal reasons," before wishing the other contestants "good luck" in the competition.
Well, there you have it.
Meanwhile, Luke has already returned to the American Idol set just one week after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19. After missing the first live taping and the 2020 ACM Awards, Luke posted a video on Sunday in which he announced, "Hey guys, it's Luke. I'm back and feeling awesome and I'm so glad to be back at the judges' table."