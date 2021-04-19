MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

Weitere : Did Nick Jonas Fly Solo to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

Mark your calendars for the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

On Monday, April 19, nominations for this year's ceremony, taking place across two nights on Sunday, May 16 and Monday, May 17, were unveiled.

Wandavision leads in the television categories with five nominations, while Emily in Paris, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Boys trail closely behind with four each. On the film front, both Borat Subsequent Movie Film and Judas and the Black Messiah earned multiple nods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, MTV opted against hosting 2020's traditional ceremony in favor of a smaller-scale special dedicated to unforgettable pop culture moments across the past four decades. This year, however, event organizers have promised an epic live show unlike any other they've done before.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast from the Hollywood Palladium starting at 9 p.m. EST/PST on May 16, where the winners of scripted categories will be announced. Then, on May 17 at 9 p.m. EST/PST, the winners of unscripted categories will take the spotlight during MTV's inaugural Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show.

Check out the complete list of nominees below!