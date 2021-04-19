Tom Schwartz Says Jax Taylor Is in "Full Dad Mode" After Welcoming Son Cruz

Jax Taylor is one proud papa.
Jax's Vanderpump Rules co-stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz couldn't help but share an update on how happy the new dad has been since the birth of son Cruz Michael Cauchi last week. "I can say that I've never seen Jax happier," Schwartz gushed exclusively on Monday, Apr. 19's episode of Daily Pop. "I think he's really found his calling."
Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright welcomed son Cruz on Apr. 12. "I have the most beautiful son a man could ask for, he's an absolute blessing from god," Taylor wrote on Instagram following the announcement. Both Taylor and Cartwright left Vanderpump Rules in Dec. 2020.
Schwartz has only seen photos of the baby but cooed that he's "so adorable" in this exclusive E! News interview. While Jax may be "in full dad mode," the founders of TomTom are ready to get tipsy with co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Victor Cruz to kick off Oscars week.
The booze-filled clip features the TomTom bartenders debuting Academy Awards-themed cocktails. Schwartz introduces a Minari-inspired drink to honor the Best Picture nominee about a Korean family settling in Arkansas. "I wanted to pay homage to a very popular spirit in Korea. It's called soju," Schwartz begins. "I'm calling it the 'I'm Sorry Minari' because couldn't come up with cool name," Schwartz jokes.
Schwartz praises the film's moving portrayal of a family "taking [their] shot," and Sandoval teases that he wished Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun battled the undead again in his Best Actor-nominated role. "If I have one critique of the movie, there's no zombies," Schwartz agrees. "If you see Steven Yeun, you expect to see zombies."
Sandoval then debuts his own Academy Awards alcoholic beverage of choice. With Borat 2 in mind, Sandoval uses vodka, apricot juice, port wine and popular Kazakhstan spices like cardamom, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg to craft an artisanal drink. "This is a good drink if you need to lay down in a hotel room and tuck your shirt in," Sandoval teases, calling back the infamous Rudy Giuliani scene in the Oscar-nominated film.
It's clear both Toms will be cheers-ing to new parents Taylor and Cartwright with or without the Oscars in mind! Watch the interview for more recipes for this Sunday's Oscars.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)