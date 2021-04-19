The Tiger King Miniseries Found a Perfect Joe Exotic

Weitere : "Tiger King" Star Joe Exotic's Memoir Exclusive

Kate McKinnon's Carole Baskin, meet John Cameron Mitchell's Joe Exotic.

UCP's Tiger King miniseries has found its titular star in Mitchell, the actor, writer and director who is currently starring as Aidy Bryant's boss on Shrill. He'll face off against Bryant's SNL co-star McKinnon in the long-awaited miniseries, which was somehow announced all the way back in April 2020. That was when our Tiger King obsession was new (thanks to a podcast and a Netflix docuseries) and so was the global pandemic that confined us to our homes, with nothing better to do than watch and talk about Tiger King.

The series, which is based off the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, chronicles the rivalry between big cat owners Carole and Joe as she attempts to shut down his zoo and he sets out to expose her past.

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said in a statement. "Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

Mitchell is perhaps best known for writing, directing and starring in 2001's Hedwig and the Angry Inch.