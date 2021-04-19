JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

The Tiger King Miniseries Found a Perfect Joe Exotic

John Cameron Mitchell will take on the role of Joe Exotic and face off against Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin in the upcoming UCP miniseries.

Apr 19, 2021
TVKate McKinnonEntertainmentTiger KingNBCU
Kate McKinnon's Carole Baskin, meet John Cameron Mitchell's Joe Exotic

UCP's Tiger King miniseries has found its titular star in Mitchell, the actor, writer and director who is currently starring as Aidy Bryant's boss on Shrill. He'll face off against Bryant's SNL co-star McKinnon in the long-awaited miniseries, which was somehow announced all the way back in April 2020. That was when our Tiger King obsession was new (thanks to a podcast and a Netflix docuseries) and so was the global pandemic that confined us to our homes, with nothing better to do than watch and talk about Tiger King

The series, which is based off the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King, chronicles the rivalry between big cat owners Carole and Joe as she attempts to shut down his zoo and he sets out to expose her past. 

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said in a statement. "Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

Mitchell is perhaps best known for writing, directing and starring in 2001's Hedwig and the Angry Inch. 

foto
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

"It's clear that an over-the-top character like Joe needed someone very special," said Steven O'Neill, executive vice president of Casting & Talent Development at UCP. "We are so excited to have John Cameron Mitchell, an adored icon of the LGBTQ community, take on this compelling role. His casting speaks to our ongoing vision of universal storytelling, and we can't wait for our audiences to experience the show."

The series will premiere simultaneously across NBCU on NBC, USA Network and Peacock

No other cast members have been announced, but you can bet the internet has a whole year's worth of ideas about who could play the staff members at Joe's zoo.



 

Netflix
Listen Up

Joe Exotic and his gang of misfits have found mega fame with their new Netflix docuseries, but he was first introduced to the world on Wondery's second season of the podcast Over My Dead Body. The story that the writers at Wondery weaved will be the basis of the new series produced by UCP studios. Together, Wondery's Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy will executive produce the limited series with the help of their star, Kate McKinnon. Etan Frankel will write and executive produce the series, and it will air on NBC, Peacock, and USA. 

Netflix
Based on True Events

Per UCP, "Joe Exotic is a limited series based on true events following Carole Baskin (McKinnon), a big cat enthusiast, who learns that when fellow exotic animal lover Joe "Exotic" Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit, she sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous." 

Netflix, Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin

UCP confirmed the Saturday Night Live star will be playing the divisive Carole Baskin in the limited series. In a statement, Carole called McKinnon "a wonderful actress" and requested that the show use only CGI tigers instead of real ones. 

Shutterstock.Netflix
John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic

Shrill star John Cameron Mitchell, who rose to fame by writing and starring in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, will play the titular eccentric zoo owner who has it out for Carole Baskin. 

"I'm thrilled to take on the role of this modern folk antihero," Mitchell said in a statement. "Joe and I are the same age and like him, I grew up queer in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas so I feel like I know a little bit about this guy and his desperate attempt to conquer an inhospitable world."

Netflix
Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf as John Finlay?

The Tiger King star wants Channing Tatum or Shia LaBeouf to play him in a scripted adaptation of the Netflix series. "He's always had a special place in my heart," Finlay told People of Tatum. "He did a shout-out to my distant cousin; she died of stage-four brain cancer."

Netflix
Doc "Baghavan" Antle

Will FerrellJim Gaffigan and John C. Reilly are a few of the names that fans believe would be excellent in the role of the mysterious Doc AntleJustin Long personally nominated Jim Gaffigan, telling Dax Shepard they can "sit next to each other at the Oscars."

SplashNews.com, Netflix
Justice For Don Lewis

Depending on the timeline, there could be new evidence brought to light in the disappearance of Carole's husband Don Lewis. The Hillsborough County sheriff wrote on Twitter, "Since @netflix and #Covid19 #Quarantine has made #TigerKing all the rage, I figured it was a good time to ask for new leads." If this happens, the show could have new info to inspire their script. 

(E! and UCP are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

