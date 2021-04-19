Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Share First Photos of Son Cruz's Face

Weitere : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

Here's your first look at baby Cruz's adorable face!

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright took to Instagram on Monday, Apr. 19 to share the first photos of their newborn son Cruz Michael Cauchi's face and we must admit: the little one looks just like his dad.

"Happy one week to my little man Cruz, the amount of love we have for our son is unmeasurable," Jax wrote this morning. "I can't believe a week ago today you came into our lives and have changed us forever. Never has a man been more of a man until he has become a father in my opinion, fatherhood is the greatest thing to ever happen, you can't explain the feeling, it's like explaining water to some one who's never felt water. Cruz has brought me more joy in the last week than I could of possibly ever imagined. I promise I will use my fathers handbook and give you the best-childhood a boy could ask for. I am already so proud of you son... love Dad."