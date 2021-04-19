A Bowling Alley!? Inside Maria Sharapova's Beachside Minimalist Mansion

The walls may be concrete, but there's nothing cold about Maria Sharapova's modern home.

In June 2019, the tennis player, who turns 34 April 19, took Architectural Digest on a tour of her Los Angeles abode—and let's just say we're totally impressed. The athlete's house is a serene mix of minimalism and modernity with Japanese inspirations and no shortage of artwork.

The beach-adjacent property boasts lofty ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows to match with concrete walls and wood siding.

But, no matter the concrete, the rooms also feel cozy with seating in serene colors and textures. And, if there's cause for celebration—or just a craving for rosé and sunshine —Sharapova's living room leads to a picturesque backyard featuring a deck with a long table, grill and closable patio roof.

With a pool bordering the house, there's little travel necessary if you fancy a dunk and if anyone need to dry off, they can do so on one of the nearby daybeds or take a seat close to the outdoor fireplace.