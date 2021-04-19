Kylie Jenner's Latest Photo of Stormi Webster Will Have You Asking, "Is That a Chicken?"

Weitere : Kylie Jenner Calls Daughter Stormi the "Best Nail Artist"

Stormi Webster has a brand new look.

On April 18, Kylie Jenner shared a pic of her 3-year-old daughter to Instagram, looking wildly different than is typical for the pint-sized fashionista. In lieu of a cute 'fit, Stormi rocked an adorable chicken costume—with a beak and everything—while she stared pensively at a bowl of cereal.

Kylie posed in the caption, "is that a chiiiiicken ?"

The makeup mogul's siblings couldn't get enough of the cuteness. Khloe Kardashian commented, "Kylie!!!!!! Get out of here," before following the comment up with, "I can't handle this!!!!!!!!!"

Kendall Jenner also gushed over the sweet photo, writing, "KYLIE!! stop i'm crying."

Kylie is no stranger to sharing sweet photos of her little one, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. Last week, she shared an Instagram photo of her and Stormi cuddling on an outdoor couch, along with an infinity symbol in the caption. That pic got plenty of love, too, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's BFF Stassie Karanikolaou commenting, "my favorite girls."