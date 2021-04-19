JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Carrie Underwood Blesses the 2021 ACM Awards With Her Voice and Style

Carrie Underwood gave a show-stopping performance following a heartfelt introduction from Dolly Parton at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18.

von Ryan Gajewski Apr 19, 2021 01:33Tags
MusikDolly PartonCarrie UnderwoodKeith UrbanPromisACM Awards
Weitere: Keith Urban & Mickey Guyton Excited to Host 2021 ACM Awards

Dolly Parton offered a sweet message about Carrie Underwood's intrinsic values before the star took the stage at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards

During the awards ceremony on Sunday, April 18, the 75-year-old singing legend shared a sentimental introduction for the former American Idol winner. Dolly in particular made note of Carrie's personal values, including her faith. 

"I have always admired Carrie's incredible talent, but I am just as impressed with her personal qualities: her compassion, kindness, generosity and, most of all, the powerful faith that we both share," Dolly said. "Now her performance tonight speaks to that faith in a medley from her new gospel hymns album, My Savior, which I know is a true passion project for her."

Carrie, 38, wore a gorgeous shimmering gown and began with a solo rendition of "Amazing Grace" before she introduced the legendary CeCe Winans to join her for "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." Carrie then finished the medley with "How Great Thou Art," which was highlighted by a mind-blowing set of final notes. 

foto
ACM Awards 2021: See Every Star

The performance clearly impressed host Keith Urban. "Unbelievable—oh, my gosh," Keith shared when he returned to the stage. "What can I say about artists like Carrie Underwood, one of our reigning entertainers of the year, and of course, gospel icon CeCe Winans, other than the fact that the only thing more remarkable than their talent is, of course, the women themselves."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Top Stories

1

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She Has a Boyfriend

2

Kourtney Kardashian's BF Travis Barker Shares Naughty Birthday Tribute

3

Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute

He continued, "Thank you so much, Carrie and CeCe, for sharing those songs with us."

For our full coverage of the star-studded awards show, click here

Top Stories

1

Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She Has a Boyfriend

2

Kourtney Kardashian's BF Travis Barker Shares Naughty Birthday Tribute

3

Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute

4

MTV Star Gianna Hammer Claims Production Covered Up Sexual Assault

5

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami