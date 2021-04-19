Miranda Lambert and Elle King Are Fringe-Ship Goals at 2021 ACM Awards

Weitere : Miranda Lambert's OMG Throwback With "Tiger King's" Joe Exotic

Just call these two a perfect country match.

Before opening the 2021 ACM Awards with a duet performance of their song "Drunk," Miranda Lambert and Elle King took to the red carpet where they showed off their matching looks.

"GOATS!! @elleking," Miranda wrote on Instagram just before the show kicked off from Nashville. "It's ACM day y'all! #drunk #duo #peggyandpreggy."

The pair both decided to add some color to their black looks with a touch of fringe. Elle opted for more of a blue accessory while Miranda chose a purple plum look.

As for the hair, celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy revealed his inspiration for Miranda to E! News.

"For Miranda's red carpet and solo performance, we took her amazing new acoustic album into consideration," he explained. "The music is really raw and stripped down; and over the top glam didn't seem appropriate, however we still wanted her to look naturally beautiful. So my goal was to create simple beautiful movement."