Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Reveals She's in a Relationship

Madison LeCroy is sharing a major update on her relationship status.

Spoiler alert: She's no longer single and ready to mingle. On Saturday, April 17, the Southern Charm star revealed she has a new man in her life. However, it looks like she's keeping details of her boyfriend tight-lipped, as she didn't give away any hints about his identity or when their romance began.

Over the weekend, the reality TV personality posted photos of herself enjoying a night out at the Atlanta eatery, The Garden Room.

"Let's root for each other and watch each other grow," she wrote on Instagram.

Many in the comments section wondered if the Bravo star's caption hinted at something more considering the timing of it all. After all, her post came only days after Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez officially called it quits.

Romance rumors between Madison and A-Rod erupted earlier this year while he was still engaged to J.Lo. Following the speculation, however, both Madison and the former MLB player publicly denied ever being involved.