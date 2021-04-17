Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released from Home Confinement to End Prison Sentence

Weitere : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Lori Loughlin's husband Mossimo Giannulli is officially a free man.

The 57-year-old fashion designer has been released from home confinement, ending his five-month sentence for his role in the college admissions scandal one day earlier than scheduled. Jail records show Giannulli's release date was on Friday, April 16.

A couple of weeks ago, over Easter weekend, Giannulli was permitted to leave a prison facility near Santa Barbara, Calif. and serve the remainder of his sentence at home with his family while technically remaining under the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons and wearing an ankle monitor. His 30-year-old son, Gianni, drove to pick him up.

"Everyone is extremely relieved that he was released and can finally start to breathe again," a source close to Loughlin told E! News earlier this month. "Lori was especially concerned and very anxious while he was in prison. She is very grateful to have him home."

The source added that Giannulli and his family are "hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track. They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."