James Charles and Makeup Brand Morphe Part Ways Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Morphe and James Charles have mutually decided to part ways.

On Friday, April 16, the cosmetics company shared the announcement on Twitter, while touching on the YouTuber's alleged past behavior, in which he has been accused of exchanging sexual messages with minors.

"In light of the recent allegations against James Charles, Morphe and James have agreed to end our business relationship and wind down sales of the Morphe x James Charles product offering," the brand said in a statement. "It is and has always been Morphe's goal to create a positive, safe, and empowering space where all beauty lovers can freely share their artistry and passion for cosmetics, and Morphe is committed to furthering that goal."

Additionally, the 21-year-old star issued a statement on Twitter to address his alleged scandal and how the allegations have impacted his partnerships—which comes less than three weeks after the beauty influencer apologized for sending "inappropriate messages to underage fans on April 1.