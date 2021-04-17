How Prince Philip's Funeral Reunited the Royal Family

Weitere : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

The world is grieving the loss of Prince Philip, but no one feels his absence more than his family.

On Saturday, April 17, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and more members of the royal family reunited to celebrate the life and legacy of the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on April 9.

In addition, several members of Prince Philip's German and Greek relatives paid their respects to the late Duke.

The last time that a majority of the members of the House of Windsor gathered together was at the Commonwealth Day Services at Westminster Abbey in March 2020. It marked one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last engagements as senior members of the firm. Prior to Commonwealth Day Services, the family—including Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—gathered in June 2019 for Trooping the Colour.

Meghan, who is pregnant with a baby girl, remained in the United States as she was advised not to travel, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced on April 10. However, a spokesperson confirmed she will watch the services from home.