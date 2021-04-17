Jeffree Star Says He's "Grateful" to Be Alive in Update on Car Crash Injuries

Jeffree Star is speaking out after he was hospitalized for injuries sustained during a car accident in Casper, Wyo.
On Friday, April 16, the YouTuber shared an update on his current condition to Twitter, writing, "This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives."
"I'm so grateful to be here still," he continued. "I'm in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine."
Nonetheless, Jeffree said that he was assured by the doctors that he is going to "make a full recovery," but it will take a few months.
As for his friend, Daniel Lucas, who was a passenger in Jeffree's vehicle, things are not looking as good. According to Jeffree, "My best friend Daniel has internal injuries and because he has survived colon cancer three times, he's having complications with his organs and they're monitoring him 24/7."
"We'll know more soon," Jeffree promised.
The content creator also thanked "every single person" who checked in on him and Daniel as they recovered from the accident.
On Friday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed to E! News that Jeffree was behind the wheel when his car veered off of the road, "overturning the vehicle" in the process. They stated that Jeffree had "lost control and lost traction," citing the slush and black ice that covered the highway.
They further stated, "Drugs and alcohol are not being investigated as possible factors."
Meanwhile, Jeffree's friend and makeup artist Juan Alan Tamez assured his followers that he was safe, after confusion on his whereabouts. He wrote on Instagram Stories, "Thank you guys for all the love and caring messages. I am currently in Los Angeles and was not involved in the car wreck."
Juan, who has worked with Marsai Martin and Christine Quinn, added, "I will be back in Wyoming this week to be with my friend during these hard times."