Jeffree Star Is Hospitalized After Suffering Injuries in "Severe" Car Accident

Jeffree Star has been hospitalized following what someone close to him called a "severe" car accident near Casper, Wyoming.

On Friday, April 16, the YouTube star took to Twitter to confirm he and his best friend, Daniel Lucas, were involved in a scary incident and are now receiving care at a local hospital.

"A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice," a tweet from the makeup guru's account read. "We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info. So thankful they are both alive."

The tweet included a photo of Jeffree laying in a hospital bed with Daniel holding his hand at his bedside. The Jeffree Star Cosmetics owner appeared to be wearing a neck brace.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, officers responded to a crash, but they offered no further details at this time.