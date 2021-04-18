JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Here's Proof Becky G and Sebastian Lletget Are Big Winners in the Game of Love

As Sebastian Lletget kicks off a brand-new MLS season with the Los Angeles Galaxy, E! News celebrates his relationship with singer Becky G.

Athletes and Their Sports Star Kids

"It's one thing to love someone," Becky G shared with the Los Angeles Times in October 2020. "But it's another thing to like someone all the time. We actually really like each other. We'd be lying if we said we haven't had to work very hard to get to this point. There's a mutual respect for each other. And an understanding that our careers come first, which is hard for a lot of power couples because ego gets in the way."

As Sebastian kicks off a new season with the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday, April 18, E! News decided to compile just some of the couple's cutest moments over the years.

And while Sebastian may be getting the spotlight this weekend on the soccer field, he's the first to give praise to Becky G.

"So proud of the individual you have become and are growing into," he shared on Instagram this past March. "I know it feels like I can never fully take part in all the festivities because of training or games but know I'm always having fun whenever I'm beside you. Cheers to your life." 

Red Carpet Pros

During the 2019 Latin American Music Awards, Becky G had the support of her longtime boyfriend Sebastian Lletget

Video Stars

For Becky G's music video for "My Man," Sebastian was happy to support the artist by appearing in the finished product. "I wanted to share this song that I've had in my music archive and do a vlog-style, fly-on-the-wall day in quarantine with me and my man," Becky G told E! News. "Although we are very open about our relationship, we're also still very private at the same time."

Look of Love

"Priceless times," the MLS star shared on Instagram when posing with his girlfriend. 

Beach Cruisers

During an afternoon beach day in Los Angeles, Sebastian and Becky G rode bikes and posted for selfies. "Partnaaaa in crime," the Los Angeles Galaxy player wrote on social media. 

Travel Buddies

While vacationing in the Cayman Islands back in December 2019, Sebastian shared how much he was enjoying the trip. As he wrote on Instagram, "Paraíso con esta GUAPA." 

Couple Goals

When Sebastian travels across the country for soccer and Becky G heads to music venues around the world, it's hard for these two not to miss each other. 

Lovers Day

While celebrating Valentine's Day 2021, Becky G shared a sweet kiss with Sebastian. "Te amo," she wrote on Instagram. "Happy Valentine's Day." 

Holiday Magic

While attending a holiday party in 2019, Sebastian made it clear he already received the perfect present. As he wrote online, "St. Nick has blessed me," 

Forever Grateful

Ladies, does it get better than this? "Appreciation post," Sebastian shared on Instagram. "Cuz you're just that darn amazing." 

Birthday Bonanza

When it was time to celebrate Becky G's birthday in March 2021, Sebastian couldn't help but post a sweet tribute. "Wow, how times flies," he wrote.  Happy birthday to this grown woman right here!"

