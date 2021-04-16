Matthew Morrison's Wife Renee Is Pregnant With Rainbow Baby After Miscarriages

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Schue!
Matthew Morrison, who played teacher Will Schuester on Glee, and his wife Renee Morrison are expecting their rainbow baby. The 42-year-old actor and 36-year-old musician and model shared images showing her bare bump on their Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 15.
Matthew posted videos of himself dancing to fellow Glee alum Darren Criss' new single "F*kn Around" with Renee by a barbecue grill, with a GIF of the words "baby loading." He also cradled her bump in one of the sweet clips.
Renee shares 3-year-old son Revel James Makai Morrison with Matthew. In October 2019, she revealed in a series of Instagram videos that she had suffered a miscarriage two weeks after becoming pregnant again. In March 2020, the actor told People that they have "had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby."
On Thursday, Renee posted on her Instagram Stories photos of Revel patting and looking at her baby bump.
And earlier this month, she shared images of herself and her family on a trip to her native Hawaii on her main feed, writing, "...HOME... We conceived this little nugget in Hawai'i, and I couldn't wait to spend a bit of my pregnancy back in the islands that fuel me like no other place on earth."
"Dance, culture, food, music, talking story... All a part of the richness of the Hawaiian experience. @maunalanihawaii provided a glorious, cozy, fun and safe space for us to feel as if we weren't living in a global pandemic for the most part..." she continued. "Thank you to Uncle Danny who shared so much history, hawaiian legend and Aloha Spirit with us as part of the resort activity offerings. It was honestly one of my favorite moments that I hope more people share in so we can continue to spread the seeds of this precious culture. Aloha a hui hou."
Matthew and his wife, formerly known as Renee Puente, wed in Hawaii in 2014.
"As the framework of TIME has been shifted in our lives, I find myself more present than ever," the actor wrote in an Instagram post in February, alongside photos of his wife and their son. "I used to think working nonstop was the acknowledgment of a productive life. I was not as fulfilled in that routine as I thought I was. Slowing down, showing up, and listening have been my medicine these days. The pride I have for being a father has grown. The self-sabotage I often put myself through has diminished. The love that I give and the love I allow myself to take in has flourished."
Matthew continued, "And today, which marks 10 years since I met my partner, I love deeper than I've ever experienced. @reneemmorrison , thank you for the curiosity, playfulness, and for showing up every day with your loving presence. But most of all, thank you for sharing your TIME."
Renee also shared a tribute to her husband, with pics of their family, writing, "Time... 10 years. With you. The tapestry we have created together is so complex, so colorful, wild & free. I couldn't have imagined a life like the one we've manifested for ourselves. Full of wonder, imagination, play... Thank you for helping me become the expression of the woman I AM today. Thank you for the purest, most precious love. Thank you for holding me, physically, emotionally, spiritually. It sounds so simple as we do not have the language that represents what you are to me.. but thank you. Thank you. Thank you. For our TIME. Such magical, quality time."