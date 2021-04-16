Harry Potter's Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Weitere : "Harry Potter" & Daniel Radcliffe 18 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a talented actress.

On Friday, April 16, Damian Lewis confirmed on social media that his wife Helen McCrory had passed away at the age of 52.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote on Twitter. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."

The actor continued, "God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

During her long career in Hollywood, Helen developed a large fan base thanks to her roles as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders and as Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise. She also appeared in The Queen and The Count of Monte Cristo.