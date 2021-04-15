Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Just Dropped a Subtle Yet Adorable Hint About Their Romance

PD squared just got a bit more serious.
Following rumors that Pete Davidson is dating Bridgerton breakout Phoebe Dynevor, the pair were each seen wearing matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, "PD," in recent days.
A blonde-haired Pete appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6, sporting the monogramed necklace along with a distressed crew neck and ripped jeans.
Phoebe, 25, has reportedly worn the same piece of jewelry multiple times, including in a recent YouTube Q&A.
The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, seemingly confirmed their romance on April 11, when he was featured as a speaker on a Zoom session with Marquette University students. When asked who his celebrity crush is, Pete didn't name names, but mysteriously responded, "I'm with my celebrity crush." (High praise coming from the man who previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, among other leading ladies).
In November 2019, Pete vowed to keep his future relationships as "private as possible," he said during an interview with Paper magazine. He revealed his new M.O., saying, "I'm as discrete as can be. I know now not to do PDA. I'm a very PDA [person], though. I'm a lovey person. I love licking faces."
As for what he's like as a boyfriend, the New Yorker shared, "My love language, when I'm in a relationship, is I treat the person I'm with like a princess. I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that's what you're supposed to do? If you're in a relationship with someone, you're just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible."
He said his love language can get him in trouble at times, explaining, "Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don't know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it. So, it's very off-putting to some. Sometimes it works, and sometimes it doesn't."
Now fans think he's with Phoebe, after the long-distance couple was seen together in her native England on multiple occasions in recent weeks.
Phoebe is set to begin filming season two of Bridgerton this spring, per The Hollywood Reporter, after Netflix renewed the romance series through season four. Sadly, her onscreen husband, Regé-Jean Page, is not returning for the second season.
Earlier this year, the streaming site announced that the Shonda Rhimes show was its most popular ever, having been watched by 82 million households globally in the first 28 days.
Before Pete was linked with the actress, rumors circulated that he had actually tied the knot with someone else entirely—his alleged childhood friend Michelle Mootreddy. A press release for a fake production company claimed they were married, though sources confirmed to E! News that it was a prank and completely false.
"Not a word of it is true," Pete's attorney said. "Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies."
That seems to leave things wide open for him to pursue things with Phoebe, though neither star has officially announced their suspected relationship.