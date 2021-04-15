Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Just Dropped a Subtle Yet Adorable Hint About Their Romance

PD squared just got a bit more serious.

Following rumors that Pete Davidson is dating Bridgerton breakout Phoebe Dynevor, the pair were each seen wearing matching silver necklaces with their shared initials, "PD," in recent days.

A blonde-haired Pete appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 6, sporting the monogramed necklace along with a distressed crew neck and ripped jeans.

Phoebe, 25, has reportedly worn the same piece of jewelry multiple times, including in a recent YouTube Q&A.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 27, seemingly confirmed their romance on April 11, when he was featured as a speaker on a Zoom session with Marquette University students. When asked who his celebrity crush is, Pete didn't name names, but mysteriously responded, "I'm with my celebrity crush." (High praise coming from the man who previously dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber, among other leading ladies).