John Corbett Reveals Aidan Will Be Back for the Sex and the City Reboot

Weitere : Kim Cattrall Subtly Addresses "Sex and the City" Reboot

For everyone who shipped Carrie and Aidan on Sex and the City, we've got good news for you.

On Thursday, April 15, John Corbett, who played Carrie's furniture designer ex-fiancé on SATC between 2000 and 2003 and in the 2010 Sex and the City 2 film, confirmed his participation in the HBO Max revival, titled And Just Like That. As Corbett told Page Six, he is "going to do the show."

Not only did the 59-year-old actor call the news "very exciting," he teased that he may "be in quite a few" episodes. Since the revival series has a 10-episode order, we couldn't help but wonder…

While it's been confirmed that Kim Cattrall (a.k.a. Samantha Jones) won't be joining Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis for the new series, fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the other members of the cast.

Although it was rumored Chris Noth would not be reprising his Mr. Big role for And Just Like That, he later suggested that the reports were inaccurate. In fact, Noth told one fan on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."