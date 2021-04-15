27 Feminist Mother's Day Gifts to Empower the Women in Your Life

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your mom is a strong, supportive, hard-working woman, who should be celebrated all the time, but especially on Mother's Day. We've found some gifts that emphasize the importance of equality, independence, and female empowerment that will bring depth, heartfelt moments, and even some humor to Mother's Day.
Get mom a shattered glass necklace symbolizing women's accomplishments, pencils engraved with quotes from Lizzo, a hat with the word "feminist" in the Friends font, or book full of daily affirmations for women. There are great options to appeal to the feminist mom who loves Real Housewives, Star Wars, Maya Angelou, Rosa Parks, Dolly Parton, and more in our picks below.
Maya Angelou Still I Rise Scarf
This lightweight scarf is a subtle, yet empowering accessory because it's screen printed with Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise."
Joycuff Inspirational Mom Gifts-Ceramic Ring Dish Decorative Trinket Plate
This dish is perfect to keep perfume, rings, candles, keys, and other trinkets. In addition to being functional and decorative, the plate also has an inspiring message for all the strong moms out there: "Whenever you feel overwhelmed, remember whose mother you are and straighten your crown."
Malicious Women Candle Co Boss Lady All-Natural Organic Soy Candle
If your mom is full of hustle and caffeine, get her this candle. It's all-natural, made from organic soy and it has a 45-hour burn time. Additionally, a portion of proceeds from each candle are donated to empowering women in need.
Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace
The Shattered Glass Ceiling Necklace is a tribute to the accomplishments of empowered women everywhere. The manually cracked glass symbolizes the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future.
Lizzo Quotes Engraved Pencil Set- 7 Pencils
If your mom loves Lizzo or if she could just use some inspirational quotes, get her this Lizzo pencil set from Amazon. The pencils are engraved with phrases about empowering yourself and other women. Some of the quotes include "I know I'm a queen but I don't need no crown" and "If I'm shining, everybody gonna shine." There are also Michelle Obama quote pencils with the same design.
Prfcto Lifestyle Feminist Baseball Cap
If your mom loves Friends, then this hat would be right up her alley. The word "feminist" is written in the TV show's signature font and it's available in denim, pink, black, burgundy, khaki, navy, and white.
What Would Dolly Do? Zipper Pouch
When in doubt, just ask yourself "What would Dolly Parton do?" This zipper pouch is a great reminder of that mindset and it's perfect to store cosmetics, pencils, and other small goods.
'Woman Card' Playing Deck
There are so many fun card games to enjoy with the family. This deck of cards has more meaning beyond playing a game. It was inspired by the phrase, "playing the woman card." The cards have illustrations of trailblazing American women including Rosa Parks, Lucille Ball, Hillary Clinton, Shirley Chisholm, Eleanor Roosevelt, Sacagawea, Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, Phyllis Diller, and more.
LULUSIMONSTUDIO Alpha Female Raw Hem Sweatshirt
Celebrate the alpha female in your life with with this pink sweatshirt from LULUSIMONSTUDIO.
Beyonce Feminist Drawstring Bag
This bag is perfect to carry your gym essentials. It's also a great reminder of what being a feminist truly means.
Joycuff Morse Code Bracelets
If you want a gift that says a message, but in a subtle way, get the Morse Code bracelet from Joycuff. This one spells out "Strong Woman." The stainless steal bracelet is 7 inches and it comes with a 1.5-inch chain extender to achieve a customized fit. And you don't even need to wrap it up since it comes with a cute gift box and card.
Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women by Becca Anderson
More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave a 5-star review of the book Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women. Becca Anderson's bestselling book is full of daily affirmations that emphasize the importance of taking care of yourself, affirming yourself daily, taking control of your destiny, and strengthening your self-esteem.
Inspirational Athletic Running Socks
Even if the world doesn't see your socks, it's empowering to have the words "she believed she could, so she did" on your mind. Oh, and they're adorable too.
Tough As A Mother T-Shirt
Moms are the toughest humans around, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Acknowledge that with this unisex t-shirt that's available in 5 colors in sizes ranging from small to XXL.
Play the Patriarchy Card Game
UncommonGoods describes this as "a grown-up card game by and for smart, funny women." One person draws a card and the other players try to match it with the funniest, most entertaining response.
Let's Be Better Humans Tee
We all need to be better humans. This LULUSIMONSTUDIO t-shirt is a great reminder for all of us. It's available with red or pink writing.
13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do by Amy Morin
Amy Morin's book 13 Things Mentally Strong Women Don't Do shares "what it takes to be a mentally strong woman." She reminds us to "not insist on perfection" or give in to self doubt through her guidance.
Add to Resume: Raising a Human Tee
Raising a human being is a significant accomplishment that should never be overlooked. This t-shirt reminds us of that and purchasing it raises funds in support of Black Mamas Matter Alliance, an organization that advocates, drives research, builds power, and shifts culture for Black maternal health, rights, and justice.
Madam Vice President Mug
A cup of coffee is a great way to start the day. And so is remembering we finally have a female vice president, Kamala Harris. In case you wondering, this mug is dishwasher and microwave safe.
Star Wars Princess Leia The Future Of The Galaxy Is Female Premium T-Shirt
If your feminist mom loves Star Wars this is the perfect shirt for her. It's available in men, women, and kids sizes.
Phenomenal Mother Hat
This pink hatis inspired by Maya Angelou's "Phenomenal Woman" poem. Every purchase benefits The United State of Women, a national organization dedicated to convening, connecting, and amplifying voices in the fight for full gender equity.
Hallmark Mothers Day Card (Strong, Confident, Compassionate)
A sincere, heartfelt card is more than enough on Mother's Day. This Hallmark card praises mom for being strong, confident, and compassionate.
Ramona Singer You Don't Support Other Women Spiral Notebook
If your mom loves watching The Real Housewives of New York City, she is familiar with Ramona Singer's infamous rant about supporting other women. This spiral notebook is a hilarious nod to that moment and a reminder that we should all lift each other up.
Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice
This guided journal is based on Michelle Obama's best-selling book Becoming. It includes 150+ inspiring questions and quotes to "help you discover—and rediscover—your story."
