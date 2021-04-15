The Circle's Manrika Khaira Recalls Having Her Address Leaked Amid Online Threats

British reality star Manrika Khaira discovered the dark side of fame after competing on The Circle.

The 25-year-old, who came in second place on the recently aired third season of the U.K. version of the Netflix series, spoke in a video interview on the BBC Radio 1 show Newsbeat on Thursday, April 15, about being the target of online abuse by trolls. She said she received threats and that her privacy was compromised.

"It's been very scary," Khaira said. "My address has been leaked on Twitter. My address has been posted on Instagram pages."

She continued, "I went through a stage where every time my phone vibrated, I would jump and my heart would beat and it makes you feel physically sick."

Khaira also recalled feeling fear while in public. "Even with people shouting 'Manrika!' when you're out and about, because you get spotted and noticed, your heart just drops because you don't know. You've had so many threats, you don't know if somebody's going to do something. It's just not nice. It's not nice at all."