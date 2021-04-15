Suki Waterhouse's New Instagram Proves Robert Pattinson Romance Is Stronger Than Ever

Like they always say; a picture is worth a thousand words.
It's no secret that Suki Waterhouse tries to keep her relationship with Robert Pattinson on the private side. Instead of walking red carpets or posing for selfies online, the pair typically avoids the cameras as they work on various projects.
But on Thursday, April 15, the actress posted a photo on Instagram that has fans convinced that her romance is doing better than alright.
At first glance, followers may have just spotted a smiling Suki as she posed in Alessandra Rich while inside what appears to be an apartment. But wait, there's more!
Fans—or should we say detectives—spotted a photo frame on one of Suki's bookshelves. With further investigating, admirers of the couple discovered it's a picture of Suki leaning in for a kiss with Robert.
"GUYS LOOK AT PICTURE FRAMES OMGG," one follower wrote. Another commented, "OMG—my parents I love you."
Back in July 2018, Robert and Suki first sparked romance rumors when they displayed PDA after a casual date at the movie theatre.
Fast-forward to two years later when E! News learned that the couple is open to taking the next step in their relationship.
"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source previously told E! News. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."
"They are a really good match," the insider added. "They have both been spending time in the U.K. together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever."
While her romantic life may not be the most public, Suki continues to offer small glimpses of her reality in quarantine through Instagram posts. Whether singing at the piano or starting fashion trends with her latest selfies, the actress isn't afraid to have some fun online.
As she joked on Instagram, "Blue denim, blue sweater and blew out my back trying to pose on this mirrored table."