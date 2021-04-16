JLo & ArodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV-GuideGalerienVideos

Don't Miss Out on Tower 28's Birthday Sale: Score 28% Off Sitewide

The clean beauty brand is offering their steepest discount of the year.

von Emily Spain Apr 16, 2021 11:00Tags
E-comm: Tower28 ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're a fan of Tower 28's range of clean beauty products, today is your lucky day! In honor of the brand's second birthday, you can score 28% off sitewide today only! So, if you've been wanting to try out their cult-favorite SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray or award-winning Lip Jelly, now's your chance! Additionally, two lucky shoppers who purchase a ShineOn Lip Jelly today will receive a "golden ticket" version of the lip gloss in the mail and win the entire Tower 28 product lineup. 

See below for our favorites from Tower 28 and don't forget to take advantage of their steepest discount of the year!

April 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Charlotte Tilbury, True Botanicals & More

ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly

Available in four versatile shades, Tower 28's vegan lip jellies will make your lips look extra kissable. Plus, the jellies are formulated with five nourishing oils to protect lips.

$14
$10
Tower 28

Tower 28 Beauty Bronzino Illuminating Cream Bronzer

Their latest must-have product features an inclusive range of illuminating bronzer balms. We love the lightweight formula and how it lays perfectly on the skin. Not to mention, it will make you look like you just got back from a tropical vacation!

$20
$14
Tower 28

SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray

We've gone through so many bottles of this magical facial spray because we can't live without it! Not only does it help soothe and repair skin, it's 100% natural, dermatologist tested and clinically proven. Plus, it's great for using post-workout!

$28
$20
Tower 28

BeachPlease Luminous Tinted Balm

This multi-purpose balm will help you achieve the ultimate sunkissed look. Just gently tap and blend on the apple of your cheeks or use on your lips. Plus, it's packed with plant-based ingredients like aloe and green tea extract.

$20
$14
Tower 28

ShineOn Lip Jelly

You're going to want all six of these juicy translucent shades! They'll give your lips the perfect amount of color and the nourishing oil blend will help soothe and hydrate.

$14
$10
Tower 28

Power Duo Lip + Cheek Set

Save even more money by picking up this must-have set! You'll get the BeachPlease Cream Blush in Power Hour and ShineOn Milky Lip Jelly Gloss in shade Cashew.

$26
$19
Tower 28

