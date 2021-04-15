Kris Jenner Reveals the One Thing Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Amid Kanye West Divorce

If you're trying to keep up with Kim Kardashian, you might have to become a professional juggler.
That's because the reality star truly has her hands full. Amid the mom of four's divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner shed some light on what's occupying her daughter's time during this personal change.
"Kim's doing great," Kris assured viewers during an interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna. "Kim is really focusing on her legal studies. She's trying to pass the bar and so, she does that every day and her kids are a handful."
Fortunately for Kim—mom to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months—she's not the only parent in the family. "I have 10 grandchildren," Kris pointed out, "and they literally spend all their time together."
If there's one thing this family has long known how to do, it's stick together, including when things get tough.
"We obviously have learned over the years to have some really thick skin and to try to ignore the noise that's created around us, especially on the Internet," Kris said when asked how she weathers the storms. "I think personally it's just communicating with one another, being together and, being so close, you're able to really see and feel how someone else is feeling and we just get through all of this stuff together."
Whether sickness, a split, fights or huge fall outs, it's hard to think of something this family has not tackled together. "We've been through so many things and we have the experience now to know that everything's always going to be OK in the end—that's what we pray for," Kris said. "The support system is the most important thing."
While Kim officially filed for divorce in February, marking the end of their nearly-7-year marriage, it seems she and Kanye are on the same page when it comes to their family. According to a response Kanye filed on April 9, he, too, has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)