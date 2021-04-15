Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Dungeon-Themed Season 13 Reunion

There's some major drama in the dungeon.
Bravo has released the explosive first look at the three part, dungeon-themed The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13 reunion, which begins Sunday, Apr. 25 at 8 p.m.
The sneak peek begins with basically every lady (Porsha Williams, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora) talking over each other while host Andy Cohen sits back and watches all the chaos and fighting.
Between Porsha and Kenya going head to head to Drew saying a prayer to bless the occasion, it looks like fans are in for a wild ride. At one point, Cohen even gets on the ground and asks Kandi, "Is that how you'd like me mistress?" "You know i always love them on their knees," she replies in her best dominatrix voice.
And yes, the Strippergate drama is alive and well.
Porsha declares in the clip, "To bring four years ago today to try an add and condemn me with Bolo, because I'm a single f--king woman and I can do whatever I want."
Kandi also recounts from Cynthia's wild bachelorette party after two of the ladies kissed, "She went back and told the group you were an undercover lesbian."
Kenya also comes for Drew, saying, "Your family is not under the same roof. Your baby daddy is under the roof of a jail."
And Cohen finally attempts to find out what Drew's husband Ralph did when he disappeared to Tampa for three days. Yikes!
RHOA friends Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali will also join the reunion.
Watch the trailer about before this Sunday's RHOA season finale! The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion begins Sunday, Apr. 25 at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
