Why Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams Are a Power Duo Worthy of the Throne

In honor of Maisie Williams' birthday, look back on her and Game of Thrones co-star Sophie Turner's unbreakable bond.

von Jamie Blynn Apr 15, 2021 14:33
TVGame Of ThronesPromisMaisie WilliamsSophie Turner
Weitere: Maisie Williams Calls Sophie Turner Friendship a "Godsend"

If you look back on Game of Thrones' epic, eight season run, it's hard to choose just one jaw-dropping, series-defining scene. After all, there are gruesome deaths, heartwarming reunions and, of course, dragons. 

But, for Maisie Williams, it's easy to pinpoint the most life-changing moment: Meeting Sophie Turner and, as she admitted to the crowd at 2018's Comic Con, "having a decade long friendship with her."

Indeed, for the dynamic duo, their sisterly bond—they played Sansa and Arya Stark—has transcended the screen to become a real-life relationship worthy of the throne. Their connection was undeniable from the get go, with Sophie calling them "pretty much best friends" from the moment they wrapped their chemistry read

That gut instinct was mutual. "I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I'd ever seen," Maisie recalled to Rolling Stone. "I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it's right, it's so right. Like, we're best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

foto
What's Next for the Game of Thrones Cast?

Of course, sometimes their best time came at the expense of others. Or, at least, Thrones' crew, who they often pulled pranks on because, well, how else are they going to pass the time on set? "We tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit," Sophie revealed to Glamour UK. "It kept them on their toes, making sure they were following the script."

But with the highs came the inevitable lows. Sophie, 25, and Maisie, who turns 24 on April 15, have been open about their mental health and the pitfalls of growing up in the spotlight. After a day of filming, "if I felt really fat that day or if I felt like my face looked weird or I had huge zits, to be able to go home to the hotel room and sit there and cry with Maisie—it was the best thing for us," Sophie confessed to The New York Times. "I'm glad I wasn't crying on my own."

No, in a friendship like this, you're never alone. "Maisie is definitely my protector and I'm hers, too," Sophie has said. "I know if anything happened...she'd go crazy and protect me." And Sophie has done the same for her. "Whenever I'm like, 'I need help! This is bigger than anything I can sort out on my own,' Sophie is my point of call," Maisie echoed. "She really helped me through some messy break-ups and some friend break-ups."

Today, their friendship is forever inked on their hearts—and arms. The duo got tattoos to symbolize their GoT casting and the roles that forever changed their lives. "She's one of my best friends in the whole world," Sophie, who had Maisie serve as maid of honor at her wedding, previously told E! News. "With Thrones, we were always planning, from season one, like if we make it all the way through, hopefully we could all get a matching thing."

Now, in honor of Maisie's birthday, let's look back on the friendship that has survived Westeros and beyond:

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Bear Hugs

Life goal: Find someone to look at you the way Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams look at each other. 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Time Warp

The enviable duo used an actual, physical real-life digital camera while promoting the show's finale in Ireland, proving they're just as medieval as their characters.

Liam McBurney/PA Images via Getty Images
United Forever

Sure, blood may be thicker than water but nothing can break Maisie and Sophie's unbreakable bond.

Paula Lobo/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
A Shoulder to Lean On

Who needs a pillow when you've got your best friend to rest on?

Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Hair's the Deal

While kicking off season six of their HBO hit, Sophie chose a 'do truly fit for a queen. Perhaps hinting at which house really deserves to rule the seven kingdoms.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Red Carpet Mavens

Jon Snow may know nothing, but when it comes to style, the Stark sisters are absolute experts.

FilmMagic
A True Obsession

"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Sophie joked to Glamour. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know. She's my drug. I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!"

Desiree Navarro/WireImage
Fashion Forward

They ditched Westeros' drab digs for emerald and baby blue dresses at Christian Siriano's NYFW show.

Instagram
The Starks Go Edgy

On screen, they're badasses. And, off screen, they're just two, totally normal best friends. Well, if you count fame and fortune as totally normal.

Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW
An Embrace Is Coming

When you play the Game of Thrones, you win or die...or gain a lifelong pal like these two.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
A Helping Hand

On the carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Sophie served as Maisie's lady in waiting, helping fix her stunning yellow gown. If that's not the definition of friendship, then we don't know what is.

Splash News
The Best Dates

The dynamic duo attended Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie's June 2018 vows. We're going to go out on a limb and assume it was better than the Red Wedding, right?

Instagram
Scout's Honor

Cookies are so '90s. For Halloween, Mophie went as Girl Scout's...selling weed. "Everyone loves a hash brownie," joked Maisie.

Instagram
Inked Together Forever

They made their friendship permanent with matching "07.08.09." tattoos. After all, August 7 holds a special place in their heart: It's the day they learned they were cast on GoT.

This story was originally published on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 3 a.m. PT. 

