Gucci Family Blasts Lady Gaga's House of Gucci Movie: "We Are Truly Disappointed"

While House of Gucci is meant to recreate the drama of Maurizio Gucci's murder, it's shaping up to cause just as much spectacle behind the scenes from the real Gucci family.
Though the Ridley Scott crime biopic is not expected out until late this year, it's already caused quite a stir with members of the fashionable family. "We are truly disappointed," Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio's second cousins, said, according to the Associated Press (via Marie Claire and MailOnline). Patrizia did not mince her words against the project, stating, "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system...Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."
While she has spoken out publicly, Patrizia has apparently also tried to contact Scott's wife and co-producer on the film, Giannina Facio, but has not gotten a response, according to the Associated Press (via Marie Claire). Per the report, Facio is not a stranger to the family as she spoke with members in the early aughts about another Gucci-related project.
Patrizia's complaints extend to what she's seen in paparazzi photos of the cast filming. "My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly," she said, according to the Associated Press (via MailOnline). "Shameful, because he doesn't resemble him at all." Patrizia also did not take too kindly to Jared Leto's depiction of Paolo Gucci. "Horrible, horrible," she said, per the report. "I still feel offended."
Patrizia is not the only Gucci-adjacent figure with a bone to pick over how things are unfolding. In March, Maurizio Gucci's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani spoke out about Lady Gaga, who is set to portray her in the film.
"I am rather annoyed at the fact that Lady Gaga is playing me in the new Ridley Scott film without having had the consideration and sensibility to come and meet me," Reggiani told ANSA, an Italian wire service. Reggiani noted it's not a money-related question as she "won't get a cent from the film." As Italy's so-called "Black Widow" put it, "It is a question of good sense and respect."
So, how do the stars compare to their real-life counterparts? You be the judge and just keep scrolling: