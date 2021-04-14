Master These Kylie Jenner-Approved TikTok Fitness Trends Right in Time for Summer

Kylie Jenner, she's just like us.
In a recent Instagram post, Kylie shared a glimpse into her fitness journey, captioning the video "never miss a Monday!" In the video shared with her 224 million followers, the makeup mogul shows herself doing the viral "12-3-30" workout, and it definitely has fans talking.
Created by 23-year-old social media personality Lauren Giraldo, 12-3-30 is accomplished when you spend 30 minutes on the treadmill walking at an incline of 12 and a speed of three.
Giraldo tells E! News she came up with the workout during a time she felt at a low point, where the gym intimidated her, and the experience of working out was utterly overwhelming. Giraldo says the workout was created through "trial and error." She adds, "[12-3-30] got my foot in the door and through doing that, I just felt more confident and accomplished."
With over 6 million views on TikTok, the "Hot Girl Walk" is another viral trend perfect to get not only your physique, but also your mind, ready for summer.
Created by 22-year-old University of Southern California student, Mia Lind, the four-mile mindfulness walk requires you to focus on three things: how hot you are, gratitude and your goals. Whether you're still in quarantine mode or getting a very late start on your New Year's resolutions, 12-3-30 and the Hot Girl Walk might be the perfect solution for readers looking to jump back into a fitness routine without feeling pressured.
Continue to hear from the trends' creators, in addition to Kardashian trainer and POOSH fitness contributor, Amanda Lee, to learn more about their benefits.
Both Giraldo and Lind agree that the fitness routines trending on social media simply did not work for them.
For Lind, keeping up with these expectations felt impossible. She explains, "I was surrounded by running TikTok, and it seemed to me like the goal was to burn as many calories as possible, and it wasn't attainable to me. Going on a run just seemed really hard and really difficult."
However, Giraldo and Lind are happy to see people tag them in their workouts. Giraldo says, "I'm really grateful for TikTok being the place that allowed more eyeballs. Everyone is doing it, and it's just cool because I know firsthand what it feels like to be in that s--tty position. All I know is my personal experience and, like, I felt like there was no option for me."
We love these workouts because they focus on working on your mental health just as much as your physical. Lind says, "the Hot Girl Walk is for your mind, just as much as it is for your body." Once she gets into a gratitude mindset, Lind realizes that focusing on weight, appearance or the number on the scale is so minuscule.
Celebrity trainer, Lee, thinks the trends are "definitely a good way to start because it's something that anybody can do at any level, and it's a great way to jumpstart your metabolism and get your cardio going."
While Lee considers consistency the most critical part of working out, she suggests switching up the routine as you get more advanced. She tells E! News, "I think that your body is going to want to switch it up." Lee says these trends have minimal risk and are a great way to start, but she also explains, "Your body will eventually collapse if that's the only thing that you're doing."
Lee exclusively shares a short routine E! News readers can do alongside the trends to see more significant results.
Try this 20-minute post-quarantine workout to jumpstart your metabolism and wake up your muscles!
1. 15 push-ups on your knees
2. 20 plié squats
3. 50 bicycles
4. 15 dips
5. 15 jump squats
6. 1-minute plank
7. 15 back lunges (per leg)
Repeat 3xs
It's super simple, so anybody can do it anywhere (all levels + no equipment).
Check out Lind's Hot Girl Walk playlist here.