Brielle Biermann Calls Hit-and-Run Death of Close Friend the "Hardest Thing" She's Experienced

Bravo star Brielle Biermann continues to grieve the loss of her close friend, Ethan McCallister.

The 24-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself alongside family members, including mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann, sister Ariana Biermann and stepdad Kroy Biermann, dressed in all black with a heartfelt message about the hit-and-run death of Ethan.

"i [sic] am so thankful for my family and friends," Brielle captioned the post. "Thank you for all the kind messages, I've read them all."

The Don't Be Tardy star continued, "while losing Ethan has been the hardest thing I've ever gone thru, i am finding comfort knowing how much love and support i have."

As E! News previously confirmed, Ethan, a longtime family friend of the Biermanns, passed away following a car accident on Saturday, April 3 in Atlanta, Ga. When news of his death first broke, Kim took to Instagram to further express her grief on Brielle's behalf.