Aaron Rodgers Ribs Jeopardy! Contestants Stumped By Green Bay Packers Question

Jeopardy! contestants missed a touchdown moment when they failed to answer a question about their guest host Aaron Rodgers' NFL team.

On April 13, Aaron—one of the stars who stepped up as Jeopardy! host in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death from cancer last year—posed this answer to the contestants: "In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned five NFL Championship trophies."

Alas, none of the show's three contestants had any idea what the right response was—which was pretty disappointing for Aaron, given that the question was about his team, the Green Bay Packers. The quarterback sighed with disappointed as he revealed the correct answer, which was met with laughter from the trio of players.

"Dennis, go again, I guess," he retorted.

Aaron first took the stage as Jeopardy! host on April 5. In a teaser for his guest hosting gig, the athlete called the job "the honor of a lifetime," right behind the Super Bowl. He also said he knew what it was like to follow in "the footsteps of a legend," referring to the former Green Bay Packers' quarterback Brett Favre and, of course, Alex.