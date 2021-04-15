Yeah Buddy! 20 Scandalous Jersey Shore Secrets Revealed

GTL. DTF. T-shirt time.
While it's hard to imagine, those iconic catchphrases didn't exist just 11 and a half years ago. But they, along with many more infamous pop culture moments, became iconic all thanks to MTV's Jersey Shore.
The reality hit premiered on Dec. 3, 2009, introducing viewers to seven guidos and guidettes, each more coiffed and spray-tanned than the next. But those seven unknown fist-pumping and gym-loving twenty-somethings—Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "JWoww" Farley,Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Angelina Pivarnick and later Deena Nicole Cortese—would go on to become some of the most famous reality stars during the show's five season run, which ended in 2012.
While the show may have ended years ago, its legacy has endured, with Jersey Shore and its stars remaining household names even before MTV revived the series in 2018 with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, reuniting the cast (minus Sammi) and original crew, including series creator Sally Ann Salsano.
When it first premiered in 2009, Jersey Shore's debut attracted just 1.3 million viewers and a whole lot of negative press, with audiences and advertisers alike shocked to see the debauchery on display as the cast descended on Seaside Heights, N.J. for a summer.
Then something crazy happened: people became obsessed, investing in the love lives (Oh, the never-ended Ronnie and Sammi drama!), friendships (Oh, the spinoffs they generated!) and family unit (Oh, Sunday family dinner forever!) the cast has established. At its peak, Jersey Shore was bringing in 9 million viewers, setting record ratings for MTV.
But did you know Jersey Shore was actually pitched as a completely different show? And that it was considering recasting its stars at one point?
To get you amped for tonight's brand new episode of E!'s For Real: The Story of Reality TV, which will examine how the "other half life" by taking a deep dive into fan favorite franchise's like Below Deck, The Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and more, we're offering you 20 surprising secrets about Jersey Shore's early run. Read on for the mind-blowing facts.
(Originally published Dec. 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. PT)