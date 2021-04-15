Jeannie Mai Reveals the Sweetest Details About Jeezy's Swoon-Worthy Proposal

Jeannie Mai knew her romance with rapper Jeezy was Real after his proposal!
The longtime couple got engaged in April 2020, but it was Jeezy's thoughtful way to pop the question that captured The Real co-host's heart. In an exclusive clip from tonight, Apr. 15's latest episode of Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump, Mai reveals new details about the adorable (and personal) proposal.
"He was going to propose to me in Vietnam and because of the pandemic, he ended up recreating a kind of Vietnamese experience," the TV personality tells Lisa Vanderpump. "So I finally open the door and the entire condo had been filled with authentic lanterns...I could smell the foods of all of Vietnam. So sweet."
Jeezy led Mai to a fireplace, where he got down on one knee. "[He] said some beautiful things to me, and the next thing I know I was screaming yes!" Mai smiles.
"What did he say?" Vanderpump asks.
"He just said how healing it is to find somebody who could love him and bring out the parts of him that he wanted to work on. That's how I felt inside me at 40..." Mai explains.
"You're 40?!" Vanderpump is shocked. "You look like a child!"
Mai and Jeezy tied the knot on the one-year anniversary of their engagement on March 27, 2021. Their backyard Atlanta wedding incorporated traditional Vietnamese ceremonies including bowing and pouring tea, as exclusively reported by Vogue.
"At the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends," Mai explained to the outlet.
Like fellow Overserved guest, actress Meagan Good, Mai and Jeezy's relationship seemed fated from the start after meeting on set at The Real. In the above clip, Good tells Mai and Vanderpump that husband DeVon Franklin answered her prayers. "God told me I would marry him," Good explains, after revealing she was celibate before being with Franklin. "It's whatever you feel spiritually for yourself but for me it was just no sex," she clarifies.
Hear their sweet stories in the clip above before tonight's episode. Binge past episodes on Peacock any timel