Bring It On’s Giovonnie Samuels on Body Image Struggle After Solange and Francia Raisa Comparisons

Weitere : Why Solange Was Known as Beyonce's Little Sister

Giovonnie Samuels got candid about the hurtful comparisons to her Bring It On: All or Nothing co-stars Solange and now grown-ish star Francia Raisa.

Bring It On: All or Nothing was a made-for-TV sequel to the 2000 Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku cheerleading film Bring It On. It stars Solange as the cheerleading captain of the Crenshaw Heights Warriors, with Francia and Giovonnie as members of her squad.

A fan on TikTok revisited the movie and pointed out that the film made it seem like Giovonnie's character Kirresha was "fat." Giovonnie stitched the video on TikTok, saying that since "everyone" has been tagging her in the video, she believed it was time to speak on it.

"Of course, if I'm standing next to this, or this," Giovonnie said, showing pictures of Solange and Francia, "yeah, I'm going to look huge. And, to make matters worse, I did gain weight for the role."

"No shade to either one of these ladies, but she doesn't have any boobs," Giovonnie continued, referencing Solange. "I do. I'm a size double D at the time of the film. Yeah, Francia is a little curvier, but she also doesn't have as big of boobs as I do."