Patrick Mahomes' Fiancée Brittany Matthews Shares Footage From Her Wedding Dress Shopping Trip

Weitere : Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Brittany Matthews is tackling a key missing component ahead of her upcoming nuptials with her fiancé, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes.

The 25-year-old fitness influencer posted videos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, April 13 that document her trip aboard a private jet to Los Angeles with pals to shop for her wedding gown. This has already been an exciting year for Brittany, as she and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback welcomed baby daughter Sterling in February.

"Time to try on wedding dresses!!!! Eeeeeekkkkk," she captioned footage of herself hopping out of the plane.

She later posted a video of herself and a handful of friends, including Patrick's younger brother Jackson, while they were in the wedding dress store. "Soon to be wifey," she wrote.

In addition, Brittany reposted her friend's video of a rack of wedding gowns they were checking out. "Wedding dress shopping for queen B," the individual captioned it, along with a clinking-glasses emoji.

Ultimately, Brittany didn't make it clear whether she had yet found the perfect dress. Other posts to her Stories showed her enjoying a cupcake at the store and later unwinding over an indulgent dinner at West Hollywood hotspot Catch LA.