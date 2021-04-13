Kristin Cavallari Makes Her Fierce Return to The Hills in New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer

After a decade, Kristin Cavallari is back on The Hills.
Fans caught a glimpse of the recently divorced reality star, who appeared on the original series from 2009 to 2010, in a new trailer for season two of The Hills: New Beginnings.
The first look clip shows Kristin stepping out of the car for a power walk, as she flips her hair into place for her grand entrance. The screen fades to black and viewers hear a voiceover of the dramatic toast, "To being reunited."
It's the first reality program she's been a part of since last year, when Home & Family and Very Cavallari aired. In May, Kristin announced the end of her hit E! show.
The New Beginnings teaser promises that the longtime friends are moving forward and facing their fears.
Brody Jenner revealed, "I've hurt a lot of people that I love. And that's not the Brody I want to be."
And in another scene, Heidi Montag opened up to her husband, Spencer Pratt, about trying for baby No. 2. "I thought we were getting more serious about trying to get pregnant," she said in bed. He responded that it might be "dangerous for baby for you to be so stressed out every day."
Though Kristin didn't appear in season one of New Beginnings, she has kept in touch with her Hills co-stars. Heidi and Audrina Patridge were even seen having a girls night with the mom of three on an episode of Very Cavallari in February 2020.
Flash forward to February 2021, and Kristin was spotted catching with her ex, Brody, during a lunch in Malibu—and it was all caught on camera for her stint on New Beginnings.
A couple days later, she opened up about her return on the Pillows and Beer podcast, saying, "I'm actually really excited. It will be fun to see the crew." She added, "When I was doing Very Cavallari, Heidi and Audrina came on my show and so we swapped episode for episode but because of COVID and everything we're finally now just getting around to it. Yeah, I'm excited."
Kristin explained that she's appearing in one episode, filmed over two days. She joked about the "s--t I start stirring up," teasing, "Do I go in and just stir the pot and then I'm like, 'See ya!'"
We'll have to tune in to MTV for the premiere on May 12.