See Dolores Catania Get Bad News From a Psychic in This RHONJ Preview

Perhaps Dolores Catania might be on the market again sooner than expected.

While viewers are already familiar with Dolores and boyfriend David Principe's relationship troubles, a Garden State psychic picked up on their tumultuous love and warns that Dolores hasn't found her soulmate yet. The ladies of The Real Housewives of New Jersey visit a fortune teller in this exclusive clip from tonight's new episode and a skeptical Dolores finds comfort in knowing her grandparents are still looking out for her.

"The fact that I am Catholic and this is against my religion, I have to think to myself, 'Am I OK to believe this?'" Dolores asks in a confessional. "But what is wrong with having some peace in your heart to know the people who have passed on are still there? It makes me feel like although I've chosen to be alone in so many things, I was never alone."

According to the psychic, Dolores' grandfather is communicating from beyond the grave and urges Dolores to "brace for something physical." A trip to the doctor may be in store for the mother of two.